Look of the Week featuring Yara Shahidi in Off-White, First Lady Michelle Obama in Givenchy, Jennifer Lopez in Reem Acra and More!

1) First Lady Michelle Obama in Givenchy

Prepare for sartorial perfection! First Lady Michelle Obama made a chic appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in a tailored jacket and skirt combo by Givenchy, styled by Meredith Coop. The lux twosome features a clean silhouette, abstract zipper detailing, structured shoulders and a playful fluted hem. To complete her impeccable look, the First Lady also donned pointed silver toe pumps and soft curls. Gosh, it hasn’t even been an hour and we’re already having Obama Family withdrawals! They will truly be missed.

2) Kendall Jenner in Elie Saab

Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner worked her magic on the set of Ocean’s Eight in New York City as she uplifted an exuberant, cream lace selection from Elie Saab‘s Spring 2016 Couture collection. While the supermodel is known for her innovative casual pairings (off the catwalk), the oldest of the Jenner duo is also no stranger to bringing the slayage when she dresses things up! Kendall’s show-stopping gown is reminiscent of the Victorian era and includes a high neck, a banded waist and statement ruffles. Hot!

3) Jennifer Lopez in Reem Acra

The red carpet is Jennifer Lopez’s personal runway and no one can stop her when it comes to serving such flawless ‘fits! In a recent appearance at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, the singer/actress rocked a daring Reem Acra Pre-Fall 2017 black gem-encrusted gown, a sleek low bun and sultry makeup. With no surprise, this particular ensemble raked in over 17,000 likes and 530 comments on Instagram! But, this just further validates the fashion force that is the J to the Lo. Pretty impressive, right?

4) Kim Kardashian West in Givenchy

Kim Kardashian West was also spotted filming a cameo in the upcoming Ocean’s Eight movie! The 36-year old reality star was an absolute vision clad in a Givenchy Fall 2010 Couture white sheer embroidered gown and a matching cream fur from the brand. We’re aware that Kimmy loves a bomb “peek-a-boo” piece so it’s no surprise that she opted to go the provocative route. In addition to her bone straight ebony locks, nude lace-up sandals were the icing on the cake for this dope style moment. Go girl!

5) Camila Alves in Marchesa

Next up, we have Camila Alves! The model/designer graced the red carpet in support of her hubby Matthew McConaughey’s the new film Gold. Camila’s striking look translated the theme perfectly as she left us gasping for air in metallic Marchesa Fall 2016 gown that boasts glamorous fringe sleeves, a semi-sheer effect and dainty floral appliques along the hemline. While a few of our Instagram followers ruled against her statement necklace and earrings, we thought the accessories blended effortlessly. How gorg is she?

6) Yara Shahidi in Off White

Our girl Yara Shahidi wowed the masses as she attended the 2017 People’s Choice Awards earlier this week. During her memorable entrance, the 16-year-old actress/philanthropist dropped jaws and turned heads in a checker print ruffle number from Off White’s Spring 2017 presentation. The rising fashionista also chose a fiery red lip, Stuart Weitzman heels and a simple updo as her style arsenal; yet, we’d like to extend kudos to celebrity stylist Ade Samuel for such a dynamic look. Love it!

