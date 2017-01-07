Look of the Week featuring Ruth Negga in Valentino, Janelle Monae in Jenny Packham, Gabrielle Union in Thakoon and More!

Happy First Week of January!
Celebrities came out of the gate stunting in fabulous ensembles!
Let’s get into our favorite celebrity looks of the week.

1) Ruth Negga in Valentino

28thannualpalmspringsinternationalfilm-ruth-negga

Ruth Negga stunned on the 2017 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala red carpet as she donned a plunging sheer floral embroidered gown from Valentino’s Spring 2017 collection. While the ethereal number displays an ample amount of skin, Ruth pulls it off so effortlessly and her fiery red lip is the icing on the cake. Love it!

2) Christina Milian in The Kooples and YSL

christina-milian-instagram-the-kooples-ysl-2

Christina Milian attended a pre-Gold Globes Awards 2017 party in an ensemble featuring pieces by The Kooples. With a shimmery, animal print blouse and tailored black slacks, the actress/singer radiated pure glam and luxurious vibes. To complete her look, Christina opted for subtle makeup, a wavy ‘do and Saint Laurent accessories. Hot!

3) Janelle Monae in Jenny Packham

28thannualpalmspringsinternationalfilm-janelle-monae

After sweeping in over 12,231 likes and 240 comments on Instagram, Janelle Monae proved yet again that she is queen when it comes to the red carpet! The Hidden Figures leading lady graced the scene at the 2017 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala clad in a gorgeous black and cream block print gown from Jenny Packham’s Spring 2017 presentation. Our social media followers loved everything about this look – from Janelle’s decorated curly tendrils to her impeccable accessorizing, this is one of the performer’s best looks to date. We’re so excited to see what she has up her sleeve for the upcoming year!

4) Naomie Harris in Brandon Maxwell

2016nationalboardreviewgala-naomie-harris

Naomie Harris stopped the world in its tracks as she made an appearance at the 2016 NBR Gala in a champagne-hued satin and chiffon pick by Brandon Maxwell. The lustrous ‘fit boasts chic wide-leg trousers, a deep v-neckline and a flawless silhouette. Perfect for the actress’s minimal aesthetic, we have to give kudos to celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger for creating such a dynamic style moment.

5) Jennifer Hudson in Altuzarra

jennifer-hudsons-the-voice-uk-press-launch-altuzarra-kimiko-side-button-black-knit-dress

Next up, we have Jennifer Hudson! The beautiful fashionista was all smiles while on hand at a press launch for The Voice UK. For the occasion, the multitalented star rocked a $1,295 Altuzarra Kimiko Side Button Black Knit Dress, ankle strap platform sandals and playful fuchsia lips. It’s evident that J. Hud is on a fashionable roll and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. Werk it!

6) Gabrielle Union in Thakoongabrielle-union-sleepless-la-premiere-thakoon-2

Fashion pro Gabrielle union shocked our hearts (and our timelines) as she slayed the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Sleepless. The fresh-faced stunner kept it cool and sexy in a Thakoon embellished gown which features a deep cut neckline and long sleeves. As we all know, Gabby rarely disappoints when it comes to glamming it up. In other news, are you guys excited about the return of BET’s Being Mary Jane next week? I know I am!

And, that sums it up!

What do you think of the contenders?

Look of the Week: Which fashionista nabs your vote?

 
Signing Out — Esmesha

Esmesha Campbell

Esmesha Campbell is a staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

