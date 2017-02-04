Look of the Week featuring Kerry Washington in Roberto Cavalli, Ruby Rose in Alexander McQueen, Khloe Kardashian in Ricki Brazil and More!

Hey everyone!

Time is fleeting so let’s jump straight into the contenders for our Look of the Week feature!

Here we go!

1) Kerry Washington in Roberto Cavalli

Scandal’s leading actress Kerry Washington uplifted ethereal vibes as she made an appearance at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a stunning, ivory off-the-shoulder embellished gown by Roberto Cavalli. This brilliant fashionista is best known for rocking ensembles that boast an effortless elegance while exuding immense amounts of class. And, in this case, she proved that she is still Queen of the red carpet!

2) Khloe Kardashian in Ricki Brazil

Revenge Body extraordinaire Khloe Kardashian showcased her voluptuous curves in a Ricki Brazil velvet jumpsuit that features long sleeves, a high neck and (of course) a clean silhouette. The style maven also accessorized with a deep green Jennifer Le fur coat, black lace-up booties and clear aviator glasses.

3) Ruby Rose in Alexander McQueen

And, Cosmopolitan‘s latest cover girl Ruby Rose makes her inaugural appearance in our Look of the Week feature! For those of you who aren’t familiar with this alluring style influencer, she’s best known for her role in ‘Stella Carlin’ in Orange is the New Black. Her growing popularity has already conquered both the beauty and fashion realms; yet, she’s showing no signs of slowing down! Earlier this week, Ruby slayed the Los Angeles premiere of the new film John Wick in a structured cream coat, buckle-detailed trousers and a lace bra from Alexander McQueen‘s Fall 2016 collection. Some may not understand her fearless and edgy style but we think she’s beyond dope!

4) Taraji P. Henson in Reem Acra

As one-third of the outstanding Hidden Figures trio, Taraji P. Henson had quite a memorable night at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards! In addition to winning the Outstanding Performance of a Cast in a Motion Picture honor (alongside Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae), the iconic actress also captured our hearts in this semi-sheer Reem Acra Spring 2017 gown which includes a soft pink tulle overlay, miniature black bows and delicate floral gem-encrusted embellishment. Love it!

5) Kelly Rowland in Missoni and Raquel Allegra

Kelly Rowland and her stylist Ade Samuel are killing it! As the songstress continues her stylish reign on Fashion Bomb Daily, it’s evident that she’s off to a good start for 2017. In a recent social media post, Kelly wore personified sophistication in a multicolored stripe Missoni jacket, jewel-hued velvet sweats by Raquel Allegra and gray Saint Laurent booties. Her clean bob added a touch of lux and that melanin continued to glimmer and shine for all to see. Hot!

6) Kylie Jenner in The Dollhouse Fashion

Kylie Jenner recently posed for her Snapchat followers in a ice white ‘Lana’ Cami fringed jumpsuit by The Dollhouse Fashion. Now, while this particular ‘fit stirred up some drama via Instagram, the reality starlet looks amazing! Kylie finished off her fun frock with a flawless high ponytail, pink nails and minimal jewelry. Cute!

What do you think?

Signing Out — Esmesha