Look For Less: Lily Aldridge’s Instagram Prabal Gurung Resort 2018 Pink Tulip Cut Out Side Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress

Lily Aldridge displayed her model prowess on Instagram, clad in a $1,995 Prabal Gurung Resort 2018 Pink Tulip Cut Out Side Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress:

Her pink flutter sleeve dress features a draped front design and an A-line silhouette.

The stunner also comes fully lined and boasts a hidden zip side closure.

I love it!

Know what else I love? Saving a couple of bucks with a comparable look for less.

Enter, Boohoo’s $36 Alice Pink Wrap Front Midi Dress.

With a sleek wrap front detail, this ultra feminine frock seriously mimics the silhouette of Gurung’s design. Add skyscraper heels for a seriously statement look, and you’re good to go!

It’s a definite bang for your buck.

How would you rock it?