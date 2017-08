Ciara sizzled at Beautycon over in LA in a Fall 2017 Escada powder blue suit Baurentas jacket, Nestila top and Tamesne pants.



She accented her look with Le Silla pumps.

The look was modeled with wine colored heels on the runway:



A Fashion Bomb readers asked us via IG to recreate her look. Get Cici’s ensemble for less with the below pieces:



I might be recreating this look myself…What do you think?