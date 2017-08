Beyonce and Jay Z stepped out for the evening in West Hollywood. Mrs. Carter kept it cute in a $485 Mana Bell Sleeve Dress by Alexis:



Beauty is her name!



Her dress features a wraparound silhouette with voluminous sleeves and an oversized bow.



You can splurge at Moda Operandi, or get a similar look for $48 from ASOS:



It has a similar white and blue striped pattern, a tie waist detail, and an off the shoulder silhouette.

What do you think?