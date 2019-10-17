Look for Less Get Kylie Jenner’s $970 Bottega Veneta Mesh Pumps for $50 at Ego Official

Kylie Jenner posed on the Gram in a little black dress and $970 Bottega Veneta Mesh Pumps:

Love the look but need it for less? Ego Official has you covered with these $50 heels.

Chain? Check! Mesh? Check!

Get the look here.

What say you?

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

