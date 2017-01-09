Look for Less: 74th Annual Golden Globes Jewels including Gina Rodriguez’s Chopard Drop Earrings, Chrissy Teigen’s Lorraine Schwartz Stunners, Priyanka Chopra’s Diamond Necklace, and More!

It breaks our hearts that we can’t be draped in glittering diamonds all day. Actually, we still take the train, so that’s probably not even wise. But we wouldn’t mind opening our safe (we’ll need to buy one of this too) to see a gorgeous necklace from Chopard or a shimmering pair of earrings from Lorraine Schwartz waiting there for us. That’s the lifestyle that our favorite fashionistas live, though even they borrow baubles for the red carpet!

There was so much bling at the 74th Annual Golden Globes, that our eyes are still recovering. Luckily for us, there are a slew of amazing brands that have great looks for less. Here, a few ways you can mimic the night’s jewels worn by Gina Rodriguez, Chrissy Teigen, Priyanka Chopra, and more.

Gina Rodriguez’s diamond Chopard drop earrings were the perfect complements to her showstopping Naeem Khan gown. Pulling her hair behind her right ear was a great choice so that they could play centerstage.

These $69 Adore Brilliance Soft Square French Wire Earrings achieve the look for less. You can wear them with a head-turning dress like Gina’s, or a t-shirt and jeans on a casual weekend.

Lorraine Schwartz is a go-to for red carpet jewelry. Chrissy Teigen’s earrings by the designer were as gorgeous as her Marchesa gown.

To get the look for less, invest in these $99 Rosena Sammi Gondal Earrings that pick up on the beautiful berry hues in Chrissy’s baubles.

Priyanka Chopra was gilded in a gold Ralph Lauren embellished dress. She also chose Lorraine Schwartz for her jewelry last night, going with an alluring diamond pendant necklace to accentuate her low-cut neckline.

Adore comes to the rescue yet again, with this $79 Allure Nugget & Pavé Necklace.

Michelle Williams accented her gorgeous Louis Vuitton lace dress with a simple, black ribbon choker. Her short, sleek hair created the perfect canvas for the dainty accessory.

You can wear this $78 Beck Classic Choker time and time again, whether for work or play.

