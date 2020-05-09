Little Richard, A Founding Father of Rock and Roll Dies at age 87

We are sad to report that music legend, Little Richard has passed away at age 87.

His hits include, Tutti Fruitti, Long Tall Sally and more. His music has lasted through generations and his songs can still be heard on radio stations today. He has received many awards including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award (1993) and NAACP Image Award (2002). He was one of the original 10 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He was an inspiration to musicians every where. He was fearless and unapologetic in his attire, making him a style icon and legend along with his phenomenal musical achievements.

Image: Famous Singers

May he Rest in Peace.

