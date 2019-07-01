Lira Mercer Shows Off Her Curves Body In A Fashion Nova Set!

Lira Mercer slayed her pregnancy with the birth of her beautiful baby girl and now, she is showing us her post-pregnancy body in a Fashion Nova set! While living it up in Greece, Lira Galore was flaunting her snapback body in the Fashion Nova “Crochet To Look A Skirt Set”.
The “Crochet To Look A Skirt Set” is available in a black/white pattern and on sale for the price of $34.98! The set features a bikini top and fringe midi skirt in a crochet knit. The tropical feel from this set makes it perfect for the beach or your next island vacay. Stunt like Lira Galore and show off your curves in this Fashion Nova set!