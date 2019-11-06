Leomie Anderson Was a Masterpiece in Iris van Herpen for the 2019 EMAs!

Model Leomie Anderson donned an Iris van Herpen FW19 Couture look while attending the 2019 MTV EMAs! The model even showed off her modeling skills, giving us an effortless strut in the look.

Can you say “bomb? We love this look on her!

