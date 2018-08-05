Laquan Smith Partners with ASOS on Mass Market Line, In Stores in October

Fashion Bomb favorite LaQuan Smith is collaborating with ASOS on a mass market line!

According to the Wall Street Journal, “LaQuan Smith, whose body-hugging fashions have graced stars like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Cardi B, is ready to dress millions of 20-somethings. This week, ASOS, an online retailer catering to shoppers in their 20s, plans to announce a collaboration with Mr. Smith, a 29-year-old designer with a following among women of color. The ASOS Design x LaQuan Smith collection of women’s, men’s and unisex clothes and accessories, debuts on ASOS’s site in October.”

I am so here for this!
A million congrats to LaQuan. I can’t wait to see what he has in store.

What say you?

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

