Convos with Claire DC will take Place at La Vie DC: Enjoy Waterfront Views on October 26th

We are less than a week away from Convos with Claire in D.C. Fashion Bombers and Bombshells! Time is running out to RSVP, make sure you get your tickets at CWCDMV.eventbrite.com ! If you would like to be a vendor or sponsor please send your inquires to events@fashionbombdaily.com.

CWC D.C. goes down on October 26th, and the luxurious ambiance is already set and ready to go with the esteemed venue La Vie, located on The Wharf of Washington D.C., adding the perfect touch of class, fashionable decor and picturesque sophistication as our festive event locale.

Bomber and Bombshells will be greeted warmly at the Penthouse. Located on the 12th Floor, it provides the best of both worlds in socializing with a personalized upscale environment. There is a fully enclosed large bar, private bathrooms, and of course impeccable waterfront views of the Potomac and DC’s famous monuments and Capital building.

La Vie is located conveniently in The Wharf of D.C., there is a convenient parking deck for a nominal fee to the event, great shopping, restaurants and premier hotels are right next door. Book this trendy and impressive hot spot for your next big event! Can’t wait to see everyone at CWC!

Get your tickets here.