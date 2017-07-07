LA Event Alert: Sunday’s Kool Books & Brunch on Sunday July 9th at Serafina on Sunset!

Y’all know I can never go anywhere without having a party. LOL.
So this Sunday July 9th, all you LA folks, please join me, Legendary Damon, and Monica Payne for brunch and a book signing at Serafina’s, located at 8768 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069.
The book signing will begin at 1, and the party will kick off right after! I only brought a few books with me, so arrive early to get your signed copy of The Bomb Life!
There are no tickets to purchase and No RSVP. Just show up and say hey, grab a mimosa and your copy of The Bomb Life!
See you this Sunday!

