Kylie Jenner Posed Wearing $50 Sorella Boutique Blue Dress and $24,000 Hermes Sterling Silver Mini Bag!

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to the finer things in life. She never fails when it comes to serving different looks. From high end to retail, she owns every look and makes it her own.

Recently, she posed wearing a blue tie dye, long sleeved dress, with a mock neck and zipper closure, sold by Sorella boutique.

Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, high ponytail, and accessorized with stud earrings and diamond bracelets.

Priced at only $50 this would be a steal for the modern day woman, let alone Kylie Jenner.

What definitely WASN’T a steal was the $24,000 Hermes Mini bag paired with the ensemble.

The 15cm sterling silver vintage bag has a hinged top closure and is extremely rare. It has a single silver handle and also comes with a detachable leather shoulder strap.

Both the dress and bag seem to be sold out at the moment. Have you seen this worn by anyone else?

What do you think of the tiny bag trend?