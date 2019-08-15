Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Italy in Style, Wearing Yellow Hanifa, Celine, Floral Duygu Ay Collection and More!

One of Fashion Bomb’s favorite clothing brands to know, Hanifa, was spotted on Kylie Jenner as she spent time in Italy with loved ones. So of course we have to fawn over such a fabulous piece! It goes without saying that such a chic design was perfect for a getaway, that’s still casual enough to wear on your leisure, but consist of enough spice to elevate your look. From the striking yellow and it’s modish accents placed at the bottom of the top, and the flattering fit of such pants, this ‘Mikayla’ Yellow Set will cost you $110, and we believe the splurge to be worth it! Kylie opted to keep it simple with a slick back ponytail and minimal jewelry that tastefully zooms our focus on her fit, with perfection.



Travis Scott while with their daughter Stormi wore a breathable Satin Celine Spring 2011 Top, which is totally a Fashion Bomb Men favorite (Kanye wore the same shirt for 2011 Coachella! Great minds…). While strolling on the beach, Kylie also took to brand Duygu Ay Collection for a suitable vacation ‘fit, and wore the brands $529 Corset Dress with Gucci Sunglasses, and a Hermes Mini Kelly Bag for accessories. Get into the sweet pattern of floral and the daring component of the corset that edged up Kylie’s look just a tad; a bonus given for her Bomb accessories to piece everything together. Who says you can’t bring great fashion to the beach, if not sand? What say you, Bombshells and Bombers?



Images: Blackgrid / Getty

