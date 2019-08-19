Kris Jenner Showed Us That She Is The Queen Of Caftans: Get Her Looks With Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Caftans!

While it was Kylie Jenner’s birthday week last week, Kris Jenner decided to celebrate the occasion by providing us with iconic caftan looks all week long. Kris dropped gems all week long on Instagram in gorgeous printed catfans by Emilio Pucci and other designers.

Catfans are more than just beach cover ups these days. They are chic statement pieces that you can make an entire look out of. Caftans can be dressed up with a floppy hat, sandal heels, and oversized belt, making it a perfect outfit for a pool and beach party.

You can get similar can get similar caftans from our very own Fashion Bomb Daily Shop caftan as worn by celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Amara La Negra, and more!