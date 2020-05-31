Kim Kardashian’s JBD Apparel Pink Knit Cut Out Top and Skirt Set Is the New Wardrobe Must Have

Kim Kardashian recently took a few snapshots at home wearing a knit set by JBD Apparel:

The knit ensemble aptly accentuates curves, featuring cut outs, a crop top, and a high waisted skirt. Long sleeves are perfect for transitional weather. Once outside opens up, it will certainly be a head turner.

While Kim is wearing a light pink version, the set also comes in mustard, black, nude, indigo,, purple, mustard, and lime.

Sexy bombshells can wear this to the club or to a sassy date night at home!

Limited quantities available! Get yours today for $275 at FashionBombDailyShop.com. Would you wear it?