Kim Kardashian Wears Brown Latex Balmain Ensemble During Fashion Week in Paris

Fashion Week has to be our favorite time of the year, it always prepares us for what’s to come in the next season and it’s the time of year our favorite celebrities are stepping out in exclusive pieces. Kim Kardashian stepped out during fashion week in a brown, fresh off the runway, latex ensemble with matching jacket by Balmain. These pieces were premiered during their women’s show during Paris Fashion Week.

The sleeves are bold and structured around the shoulders. The forearm is ruched to the wrist and has matching latex gloves. Underneath appears to be two separate items, with the top being a turtle neck. The pants are ruched at the ankles and she was styled by Marni.

The latex fabric choice combined with with the colors create a “liquid” texture and gathered material in the front of the jacket accents her hour glass figure. She also wore different colors during Paris Fashion Week, mauve and caramel, in addition to the brown.

Along side her was her sister Kourtney Kardashian also wearing Balmain. Styled by Dani Michelle.

What do you think about this look?