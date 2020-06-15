Kim Kardashian Wears Blue Crochet JBD Apparel Corset Crop Top, Available on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!

Kim Kardashian loves JBD Apparel! She celebrated Scott Disick’s birthday with her fam wearing a $130 Blue Crochet top by the brand:
She completed her look with blue jeans, and a simply hairstyle. Gorgeous!
As we wrote here, Kim Kardashian is a huge fan of JBD Apparel, and purchased the pieces herself (vs. requesting them to be gifted, something a celebrity of her status could easily do!). She even game Saudia Islam of JBD Apparel on her page:
Images: @KimKardashian Instagram