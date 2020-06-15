Kim Kardashian Wears Blue Crochet JBD Apparel Corset Crop Top, Available on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!

Kim Kardashian loves JBD Apparel! She celebrated Scott Disick’s birthday with her fam wearing a $130 Blue Crochet top by the brand:

She completed her look with blue jeans, and a simply hairstyle. Gorgeous!

As we wrote here, Kim Kardashian is a huge fan of JBD Apparel, and purchased the pieces herself (vs. requesting them to be gifted, something a celebrity of her status could easily do!). She even game Saudia Islam of JBD Apparel on her page:

Shop pieces from JBD Apparel at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

What do you think?

Images: @KimKardashian Instagram

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

