Kim Kardashian Hits NYC Over the Weekend in Looks By Rick Owens, Yeezy, and Helmut Lang!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were both spotted in NYC this past weekend attending a few events and promoting Kanye’s latest album, Jesus Is King which was released on Friday.

The Hapa Blonde

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended the 2019 FGI Night of Stars Gala. Kim Kardashian wore a Rick Owens metallic look paired with Manolo Blahnik sandals.

Shop her sandals below:

Kim Kardashian was also spotted in another Rick Owens looks over the weekend along with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Shop her Giuseppe Zanotti heels below:

Kimye made another appearance in NYC with Kim in a Mandarin top, her go-to Helmut Lang pants, and Yeezy sandals.

Shop her look below:

Which of Kim’s weekend looks is your fave?