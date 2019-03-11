Kim Kardashian Dips into the Archives for Her Latest Looks Wearing Vintage Fall 1996 Versace Dress, Fall 1991 Azzedine Alaia, Spring 1998 Mugler, and More!

What does a multi-millionaire fashionista do when she has every designer on speed dial? Go for super rare with archival pieces from iconic fashion houses. Kim Kardashian has been dipping deep into the archives for recent appearances, wearing vintage Versace, Alaia, Mugler and more from the 90’s.
For Chance the Rapper’s wedding, she slipped on a lace nightgown inspired dress from Versace’s Fall 1996 collection.
The dress was originally modeled by Naomi Campbell.
For a trip to Paris, she paid tribute to Iconic designer Azzedine Alaia, showing off her form in Fall 1991 leopard printed looks.
She seemed to kick everything off a few weeks ago with an internet breaking Mugler Spring 1998 Couture dress.
But she really started her vintage love at Amfar New York in a Versace 1991 gown.
Which look is your favorite?
And if you could wear any designer from any era, who would it be?
Images: Backgrid/Instagram