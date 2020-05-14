Kim Kardashian Celebrates 170 Million Instagram Followers in a Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Green Colorblock Bustier Bodycon Dress

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to fame or the lime light, but that doesn’t stop her from showing gratitude towards her fans and supporters. Most recently she took to Instagram to celebrate reaching 170 million followers. “170 million WOW I love you guys all so much!” she wrote.

She posed for the gram in a 1990’s vintage Paul Gautier Dress. The base color of the dress is green and it has a mustard yellow knit stripe down the sides.

The bra cups also has knitting and they are two toned, maroon and brown. Straps are also maroon and the dress itself is a body con dress made from stretch jersey fabric.

What do you think of this dress? Do you love it? Let us know.

Images: @ KimKardashian