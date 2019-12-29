Kim Kardashian Accused of Blackface for Tremendously Tan Photo on the Cover of 7 Hollywood Mag

Kim Kardashian was lambasted by critics for allegedly wearing blackface on the cover of 7 Hollywood Magazine.

While scrolling, many thought they were looking at Mrs. Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter…. not Mrs. Kimberly Noel Kardashian West.

Comments on @FashionBombDaily were mixed. Our very own @vuitton wrote, “I teeter on that line that separates the public from being too sensitive from the people on the team at 7 Hollywood being so out of touch with how this appears. She definitely looks darker on the feed than when you enlarge it. Obviously overbronzed. It just bothers me the amount of hands these things go though and NO One thought before finalization to make necessary adjustments. Or to hire Joan Smalls. On Kim’s page, the picture is (smartly) lighter.”

@ThisGuuy_ added, ‘Definitely not blackface. Folks are just sensitive AF!”

I’m with This Guy. I’ve definitely seen blackface in fashion. This is not Blackface.

Also, let’s discuss the idea of cultural appropriation vs. appreciation. Appropriation is taking on another race’s aesthetic properties, cultures, and traditions without giving deference to the culture itself. Basically stealing! Appreciation is doing the same while showing respect and a genuine love. I think Kim does that. It seems she was going through a phase of appreciating vintage garments as worn by Naomi Campbell.

But she shows respect and is friends with Naomi.

She loves black culture so much, she married a rapper.

Some say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. If she wants to look like a black woman, why not be flattered instead of offended?

Do you think Kim Kardashian wore Blackface on the cover of 7 Hollywood Magazine ?

Sound off below.

Images: @7Hollywood_Mag/Getty/Backgrid/@KimKardashian