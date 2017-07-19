Kids Supply x Akid Released a Collaboration Collection; Customizable Yeezy Kids’ Sneakers Sell Out Within Hours

On Instagram, we reported North West rocking a pair of DIY Yeezy 350 V2 Boost for kids, which was a hint that Kim and Kanye would release a pair soon to the masses. Well, it happened on Monday, June 17th and they are already sold out, but there’s still time to get your hands on the rest of their collaboration collection with children’s line Akid.

Kim announced yesterday at 7 am (PST) on the release and within a few hours the customizable Yeezy’s were sold out.

But don’t worry for long, Kim announced on Twitter that she is hopeful of a restock soon.

As we await, there is still pieces from their Kids Supply collection that is readily available. They teamed up with Akid to design kids clothes from sizes 2-12 featuring bathing suits, denim fits and more priced from $28-$125.

Check out what’s still available from the collection below!

What do you think of the collection? Could you see your son or daughter in these cool pieces?