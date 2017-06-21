Fashion News: Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Collection Is Introducing Curve-Hugging Bodysuits

It looks like Khloé Kardashian’s Good American collection will be featuring more than form-fitting denim! The curve loving brand is launching “Good Body,” a collection of bodysuits, with sizes ranging from 00 to 24 and prices ranging from $129-$189.



The bodysuits will launch on Thursday, June 22 at 9am PT, just a day after her sister’s make-up launch. Khloé posted a photo of herself in a “Good Body” bodysuit to Instagram yesterday, typing, “You guys know I’m obsessed with bodysuits, and I wanted to give you all something that is natural fit for GA.”

Khloé continues to empower women to love their curves through her products that are designed to “fit your body.” Bodysuit styles include scoop neck, v-neck, off-the-shoulder, sheer, and more. See the 13-piece collection below.



What do you think? Will you be picking up a few bodysuits?

Photos Courtesy of ELLE, The Coveteur, and HYPEBAE