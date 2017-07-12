Kendrick Lamar Unveils ‘DAMN’ Pop-Up Shop Dates, Locations, Plus More!

“Top Dawg Entertainment” rapper Kendrick Lamar is not remaining humble about his new line of merch! Titled ‘DAMN’, the collection has been buzzed about since Friday, July 7th. Take a look at what to expect from his pop-ups coming to a city near you.

According to Complex, Lamar’s pop-ups are slated to launch on July 14th in Dallas, Texas at the Black Market. The pop ups will continue to surface in major cities across the US and Canada until September 2nd.

The line will also make its way to New York, Philly, DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, LA, Toronto and more.

Some of the pieces from the collection are already available online, such as stylish minimalist Dad hats, hoodies and shirts all reading famous lines from his ‘DAMN’ album. There are even detailed “Kung Fu Kenny” shirts. The price points thus far range from $30 to $60.

This is only a portion of what to expect from the collection, as there’s more to anticipate closer to the launch date.

Check out some of the pieces below:

To view dates and locations for pop-ups visit thedamnpopup.com. Shop some of the collection before the pop-ups start at txdxe.com.

What do you think?

Photos courtesy of: txdxe.com