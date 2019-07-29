Keke Palmer Shows Us Why You Can Never Go Wrong With A Suit In A Lama Jouni Look

While under the stylist care of Scot Louie, Keke Palmer has been gracing Instagram with countless looks that the fashion industry can’t seem to get enough of. During the summer, she announced she would be appearing on the Strahan and Sara show as a co-host and she has been giving us chic style inspo all summer long.

In her latest look, Keke Palmer gave us style and sophistication in a Lama Jouni blue suit accessorized with white pumps of which fans of Fashion Bomb Daily seemed to love! The Lama Jouni look featured a $285 blue fitted suit jacket with a contrasting neon orange flap along with matching $230 blue high-waisted fitted pants. The look was styled by her stylist, Scot Louie, for Snapchat’s #fashionNEEDSme which he has branded as a hashtag for his work.

We’re in love with this look. How are you feeling about it, Bombers and Bombshells?