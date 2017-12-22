Keep it Comfortable in Separates from Fashion Nova!

Raise your hand if lounging is high on your Christmas List for the holidays?
Lounge in style (for less) with pieces from Fashion Nova.

Catch flix in this $35 Netflix and Chill Set:

It also comes in olive, pink, khaki:

This $55 Foxy Love Set is cute if you want to turn up the heat.

Cop it in Rust if you want a more subdued flare.

Lastly, opt for this athletic Lovers Lounge Set for only $25. It comes in pink and red.


Purchase all of the above at FashionNova.com.
What do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Summer 2017 Shopping: 15+ Fashion Nova Vacation Essentials Great Taste for Less with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked : Get Khloe Kardashian’s Lips Tee and Rihanna’s LBD for a Steal! Great Taste for Less with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked : Get Beyonce’s AC/DC Tee and Zendaya’s Gold Trench for a Steal! Steal: Nicole Murphy’s Fashion Nova Donnelle Burgundy Velvet Dress Celebrities Like Cardi B and Angela Simmons Love Fashion Nova’s Walk in the Park Plaid Dress

  • Instagram

    • Shares