Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz are living their best lives in Miami!
The pair has been basking on the beach, taking in the sun and surf.
For one day, Karrueche wore a (sold out) Meshki one shoulder leopard swimsuit.
For another date, Karrueche turned heads in a neon pink White Fox Swim bikini and a Gucci Bucket Tote.
Hot! Which look was your favorite?
Images: Backgrid USA
Karrueche Tran Vacations in Miami with Victor Cruz in a Neon White Fox Bikini and a Meshki Leopard Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
