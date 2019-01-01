Karrueche Tran Vacations in Miami with Victor Cruz in a Neon White Fox Bikini and a Meshki Leopard Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz are living their best lives in Miami!
The pair has been basking on the beach, taking in the sun and surf.
For one day, Karrueche wore a (sold out) Meshki one shoulder leopard swimsuit.

Miami Beach, FL – Karrueche Tran shows off her stunning figure in a one piece leopard print suit while on the beach hanging out with Victor Cruz and BFF J.Ryan La Cour enjoying a relaxing afternoon on the beach in Miami.
Pictured: Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz
BACKGRID USA 31 DECEMBER 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

For another date, Karrueche turned heads in a neon pink White Fox Swim bikini and a Gucci Bucket Tote.
Miami, FL – Karrueche Tran and boyfriend Victor Cruz show off their fit physiques at the beach. The duo look smitten as they walk arm in arm from the beach back to their hotel.
Pictured: Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz
BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Hot! Which look was your favorite?
Images: Backgrid USA

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like