Karl Lagerfeld Collaborates With Vans On New Capsule Collection

It’s highly common these days for luxury designers to pair up with fast-fashion brands, which is why Karl Lagerfeld takes Vans on a different angle of streetwear chic with new clothing and footwear capsule collection on the way!

Indeed the collection has Lagerfeld’s full spin of Chanel aesthetics written all over it. The 12-piece capsule includes hoodies, bomber jackets, graphic tees, and backpacks to name a few. Also, six notable style change-ups are seen on the popular Sk8 Hi and Old Skool Vans with Lagerfeld’s silhouette, laceless sneakers, signature quilted leather padding, and more.

Over the weekend the collection was unveiled at the Bread & Butter tradeshow in Berlin.

The full launch and release will be on September 7th on Vans.com, as well as in both Karl Lagerfeld and Vans stores. The price will range from $40-$300.

