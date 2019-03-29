Jordyn Woods Steps Out In London in a Sami Miro Vintage Fur Trimmed Citron Jacket, Jeans, and a Louis Vuitton Purse + Her Myae Made Turquoise Dress!

Jordyn Woods is currently in London promoting her Lash partnership with Eylure and she has been giving us some serious #Styleinspo. Jordyn has been spotted out and about attending events, and dinners, and posting the occasional selfie with looks that make us stop scrolling and double tap. On one of her first days there, she served a look in a Sami Miro Vintage distressed black leather trench with hood and faux fur trim.
She gave us another look from the brand in a yellow fitted cardigan. Jordyn also slayed sideways in a dress from online store Myaemade. Jordyn isn’t shying away from attention with her new blonde hair either. She is definitely keeping up with her style amid all the drama. How are you feeling Jordyn’s London Looks?
Blogged by Najaah Cooper (@luvnaj)