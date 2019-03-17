Jenny Lin Stunts In this Chic Fashion Nova Find!

Bomb stylish stunner Jenny Lin, takes a major twist with her outfit’s color palette by boldly dashing a pop of neon in the mix. With a fine balance of grey and blue with denim, the Fashion Nova ‘Glow Girl’ lime trench coat elevates the outfit from safe and casual to edgy! The trench coat providing major swagger is made of latex material, and is belted as well with grommets. Although Jenny Lin opted to wear it open, you have the dope option of wearing it all button up as a dress, too. On sale for $38, it’s safe to say this look is a go. Find it here, Bombers!