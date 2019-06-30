Jenny Lin Slays In A Denim Fashion Nova Romper!

Style influencer, Jenny Lin, knows how to heat up the ‘gram with her daily dose of street style! She gave us yet another effortless slay in a denim Fashion Nova romper paired with blue heels and chic shades. Want to keep your summer street style popping like Jenny Lin? We’ve got deets on her Fashion Nova look, so you can stunt all summer long.
“The Whole Package Denim Romper” is available on the Fashion Nova site for the price of $49.99! This light wash denim romper is 100% cotton, so it provides comfort and breathability for that summer heat. It appears to be slightly oversized for those who like a baggy feel to their denim pieces, I recommend sizing up for a more oversized look. Set the look off with a pair of neon heels and some sunglasses for a day out on the town or your local day party .