Jenny Lin Keeps Her Street Style Popping With Fashion Nova Cargo Pants

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)
No one does street style like fashion influencer, Jenny Lin! Paired with a white tank and cool accessories, she kept it edgy in a pair of Fashion Nova joggers: the “String Me Along Joggers“.
The “String Me Along Joggers” are currently on sale for the price of $21.98 and comes in mustard, as seen on Jenny Lin, and in black. These street chic joggers comes with a drawstring waist and adjustable ankle bungees to adjust to different body types. Stay cool for the summer and pair with your favorite white tank and open-toe heels for an even more stylish look.