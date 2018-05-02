Jennifer Lopez Wears Sergio Hudson Leopard Dress and Blue Ensemble to World of Dance and The Ellen Show

Jennifer Lopez loves Sergio Hudson!
She slipped on a leopard dress from the brand’s Fall 2018 collection for an appearance for World of Dance:
She ditched the gloves and belt, as modeled in the lookbook, and embraced sleek simplicity.
She then bet on a blue Sergio Hudson look for an appearance on Ellen.
Casadei shoes completed her look.
Both ensembles are hot!
What do you think?
