Jennifer Lopez Wears Sergio Hudson Leopard Dress and Blue Ensemble to World of Dance and The Ellen Show

Jennifer Lopez loves Sergio Hudson!
She slipped on a leopard dress from the brand’s Fall 2018 collection for an appearance for World of Dance:

She ditched the gloves and belt, as modeled in the lookbook, and embraced sleek simplicity.

She then bet on a blue Sergio Hudson look for an appearance on Ellen.

Casadei shoes completed her look.
Both ensembles are hot!

What do you think?

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

