Jayda Cheaves Was a Complete Doll In These Fashion Nova Heeled Boots

With this fun and flirty look, my immediate request was for this Barbie to come on and let’s go party! It’s hard to pull off monochromatic looks in such a bold color, but Jayda Cheaves makes it work. With her frothy pink ruffled top, it was daring enough to serve a moment by itself, but the pairing of such pants took this look to a whole ‘nother level! — Available in Black, and Yellow as well, Fashion Nova’s ‘You Alright’ Heeled Boots are 4.5 inch Stiletto Heels with built in Pants, and fleeced lined. It truly takes a bold one to wear such a product, and we’re definitely feeling how this outfit was pulled off by both modish pieces. Snag yours here, Bombshells, for only $50!