It’s a Quarantine Hairstylist ShowDown! Who Rocked It? Arrogant Tae or Theo Barrett?

Even in the midst of the quarantine, some of our favorite The Faby’s hairstylist of the year nominees have still been slaying manes! But who served?

Theo Barrett has been unleashing a series of photos starring Wendy Williams, with makeup by Merrell Hollis and wardrobe by Willie the Third. Theo has been on top of Wendy’s fabulous new hair.

Photographer: @stevensimione
Makeup: @merrellhollis
Hair: @tb_hairstylist
Stylist: @willie_thethird
Set Design: @tvmichaellee
Photographer: @stevensimione
Makeup: @merrellhollis
Hair: @tb_hairstylist
Stylist: @willie_thethird
Set Design: @tvmichaellee
Photographer: @stevensimione
Makeup: @merrellhollis
Hair: @tb_hairstylist
Stylist: @willie_thethird
Set Design: @tvmichaellee

Amazing!

Faby’s award winner Arrogant Tae has been getting busy himself, flexing his skills on Dreamdoll, Ari Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves and More (Not Familiar? Read up!)

@therealkylesister @dreamdoll@thejaydacheaves shot 📸 @royaleyez
 @oliviasong 

Two bomb hairstylists, totally different feels and execution.

Which is more your style?

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like