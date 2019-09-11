Introducing Marie-Claire, Founder of Acne Expert Skincare

Hey there, Bombers and Bombshells!

Marie-Claire is a licensed skin therapist you should know! She is an expert in treating acne and hyperpigmentation and owns a skin care practice in Beverly Hills where she sees clients who travel from all over the world to seek her help.

Marie-Claire also created a popular line of skin care products for acne, hyperpigmentation and anti aging called Acne Expert Skincare!

Get yours online at www.acneexpertskincare.com and learn more @AcneExpert.

What do you think?

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like