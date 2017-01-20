Introducing BOND Collective: A Bomb Office and Event Space For Fashion Entrepreneurs

So if you attended Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter back in December, you undoubtedly remember the venue, called the Mezzanine, located at 55 Broadway.



In addition to being a bomb event space, the Mezzanine also has adjoining offices called the BOND Collective, which are pegged for the fashion entrepreneur. BOND Collective is currently looking to expand their women and minority entrepreneur membership so it definitely is an inclusive office space.



The space has loads of lovely aesthetic elements, including clear walls, punchy pillows, and a comfortable shared office space. The Brooklyn location also boasts a production studio perfect for photo/video shoots and a sound booth for recording.



If you’re running your own business or startup, but still need structure in your work environment, BOND Collective is a great choice! They offer coworking desks, dedicated desks and private offices. If you want to impress clients during meetings, each location is also equipped with stunning conference rooms and phone booths.





See even more pictures at BOND Collective and book a tour!



They are located in Gowanus, 55 Broadway, 60 Broad Street, and Flatiron. You won’t regret it!