Insider Look at the Latest Adidas Ultraboost 2019

The new Ultraboost 2019 breaks new ground as the world’s very first 3D-knitted running sneaker ever. With a sock-like fit and proprietary Boost technology innovations, feel free and your best self with the incredible Ultraboost 19, available wherever you buy Adidas shoes in Australia and throughout the globe.



The new Ultraboost 19 design flows with your natural running motion. Feel your snug and secure for maximum comfort. Enjoy much more impressive energy return with these top-of-the-line sneakers. The new Adidas fusion method provides increased comfort by eliminating layers of unnecessary adhesive.



Some of the features include the Primeknit upper, Boost midsole, and a 3D heel frame. The 3D heel frame increases overall heel expansive. Enjoy more pressure distribution each time you run. The special sneakers design includes a midsole that gives a twenty percent increase in energy return with every single step.



The Adidas Boost midsole has been one of Adidas most successful sneaker innovations. Since 2013 the Boost midsole raised the industry standard significantly. Adidas features the Boost midsole in nearly two dozen silhouettes. Adidas fans will recognize the technology in everything from everyday yoga sneakers to baseball cleats.



Enjoy the new Ultraboost 19 in a variety of styles available for both men and women. From sleek black to a bright retro rainbow colored silhouette for women, you can find the right style for you. The shoes are ideal for athletes who need high performance sneakers and for everyday activities at the home, office, or gym.



The shoes come in many colors including:



Core Black with Solar Orange

Grey

Off-White with Glow Orange

Glow Blue and Hi-Res Coral

Core Black with Ash Green

Glow Pink and Solar Orange

Cloud White

Adidas continues to experiment with marketing and branding of its top line sneakers, including the incredible Boost Experience adult playground. Complete with a seesaw, a large maze, and vertical jumping test, the one-day-only Boost Experience showed how much the brand wants to appeal to the Instagram generation.

“The idea is we can show up and provide this experience in a really important market, but also let it live and extend out to places like the Midwest and to all those people who aren’t able to get to New York,” explained Adidas manager Wes Petticrew.



The pop-up helps Adidas sell its newest sneakers like the Ultraboost 19 in a fun interactive environment alluring to Gen Z and Millennials. Visitors were encouraged to wear a new pair of Boost shoes to engage in a number of activities. The bright lemon yellow experience helped bridge the gap between the high end performance uses for the Adidas footwear and everyday interactions.



Adidas continues to raise the standards for footwear globally. With new innovations in the Ultraboost 19 coupled with interactive experiences, Adidas hopes to continue decades of success with a new generation of sneaker fans.