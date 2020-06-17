Insecure Season 4 Finale Fashion Credits: Yvonne Orji aka Molly’s Monse Navy and Brown Contrast Collar Wool Coat, Fenty Ribbed Gray Dress, Dion Lee Red Work Ensemble, and More!

The Insecure Finale had so many twists and turns! I had to watch it at least 3 times to fully digest all that was going on! While Condola hit us with unexpected news (won’t spoil it for ya), Molly’s looks were predictably on point. Behold a few highlights below on looks by costume design by Shiona Turini:

The episode kicked off with Molly and Andrew at a work mixer, with Molly in a Dion Lee Spring 2019 look:

She later chatted to Andrew in a grayish mint Off White hoodie and leggings:

The crew searching for Tiffany together! Many of you had questions about Molly’s Fenty ribbed dress from their 8-19 launch:

Lastly, Molly and Issa reconcile. Molly’s jacket is from Monse’s Resort 2019 collection:

Sadly, most of Molly’s looks are from past season and/or sold out, which tends to be the case with TV ensembles filmed months ago.

That said, you can click our Insecure tab to search and shop looks from past episodes.

Which look was your favorite?