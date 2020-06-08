Insecure Season 4 Episode 9 Lowkey Trying Fashion Credits: Yvonne Orji’s Max Mara Fall 2019 Runway Turquoise Jacket and Skirt, Issa Rae’s Plaid Sheer Opening Ceremony Turtleneck, and More!

In the midst of all this civil unrest along with revelations of innumerable past injustices that were not prosecuted (!) the only thing that somewhat keeps me sane is escaping, momentarily, into an episode of Insecure. Last night’s episode, directed by Kerry Washington, was excellent. The fashion has been on point all season, and last night was no different:

Issa finally reaches out to Molly and takes her out to brunch wearing a $123 Opening Ceremony Sheer Mesh Plaid Turtleneck:

Still on the hunt for Molly’s Denim look, it was fire!

Issa helps her friend Nathan move out of his apartment in a velour boiler suit by Staud (sadly, sold out):

Laster in the episode, she kicked it with Molly, who was a vision in a full Max Mara Fall 2019 Turquoise look:

Marvel at the look on the runway:

Shiona Turini is definitely bringing the runway to TV! The last time we saw this level of style on a show was Sex and The City.

