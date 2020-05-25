Insecure Season 4 Episode 7 Lowkey Trippin Fashion Credits: Molly’s Orange Pleated Jacquemus Dress, Dior Tote, and Cult Gaia Heels, Andrew’s Sister In Law’s Victor Glemaud Rainbow Crochet Maxi Dress, and More!

Last night’s episode of Insecure was all about Molly getting her entire life in Paradise with boyfriend Andrew. In between a few uncomfortable sex scenes (was it just me?), of course Molly served with the fashion.

She popped up at the resort in an all white look, accessorized by a Christian Dior tote and $1,400 Cult Gaia ball heels:

Molly indulged in a night on the town in a Jacquemus Spring 2019 Orange dress:

Check out the look on the runway:

Pretty! Get her dress on sale for $427 at MyTheresa.com.

She went on a hike in an Off White x Nike ensemble comprising a $70 sports bra and a $145 pair of leggings.

Get your set here and here.

Molly called up her psychiatrist in a Solid & Striped belted bikini (please forgive the terrible screenshot, we don’t have an official relationship with HBO or the show…yet):

Get her top here and her bottoms here.

And Andrew’s sister in law had one of my favorite looks of the night: a $249 Victor Glemaud Rainbow Crochet Maxi Dress:

Get yours at Saks.

*It also looks at if Yvonne was styled in this Jacquemus Fall 2019 blazer for her trip back home:

Shop a few of the looks below:

What did you think of the episode? And what was your favorite look from the night?

