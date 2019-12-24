Influential model, blogger and disability activist Mama Cax, has died.
According to @todayshow , “Cax passed away Monday after spending several days in a hospital, her family revealed Friday in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 30. Cax’s death occurred less than a week after she revealed she’d been rushed to an ER in London after suffering “severe” abdominal pain. Cax later learned she had “several blood clots in my leg, thigh, abdomen” and also near her lungs. Cax lost her leg when she was 14 as she battled an aggressive form of bone cancer. She became a runway hit and a social media superstar thanks to her penchant for showcasing her prosthetic leg by decorating it in colorful designs. She landed major campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Sephora and other fashion labels, and won respect around the world for pushing the fashion industry to include more disabled models and more women of color.”
May she Rest in Peace.