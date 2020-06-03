How to Sell Clothes and Accessories Online

Sell Clothes and Accessories Online

Looking to turn last season’s outfits into extra cash? Or have you been dying to launch your own fashion line but don’t know where to start? If you’re looking to start selling clothes, shoes or jewelry online, there are lots of apps and tools to help you do so and start making money now.

Make an Etsy Store

One of the most popular ways to sell online is through Etsy. The site has a built-in community, so you’ll be able to get in front of millions of eyeballs easily. Etsy specializes in vintage and handmade goods, so it’s a popular choice for anyone looking to create their own store or brand.

You can easily create a store for yourself on Etsy instead of spending the time and money building or hosting your own shopping site, or using more expensive platforms like Shopify. If you’re looking to launch a business, you can create a custom store name and upload your own logo.

You can even make your Etsy page more professional by using custom packaging when sending out your orders — check it out here. Etsy is a relatively affordable platform for sellers, too: they charge a 3.5% transaction fee and a 3% payment processing fee.

List Items on Poshmark

If you’re not interested in launching your own online business but just want to offload some items from your closet, a site like Poshmark might be the way to go.

It’s incredibly easy to sell on Poshmark. You can upload a few items from your closet, create your own price for each item you want to sell, and Poshmark will send you a prepaid shipping label after it’s purchased so you can ship it out to the buyer for no additional costs.

A lot of fashionistas use Poshmark to sell designer goods, so it might be hard to make your items stand out. Be sure to take inciting product photos, and list multiple items at once so people can get an idea of your style and follow your store.

Put One of a Kind Pieces on eBay

While eBay isn’t exactly an unknown site these days, it can be beneficial for anyone looking to sell designer or limited edition items.

The key to success for selling on an online bidding site is by listing items that you can’t get anywhere else: an H&M dress might not stir much excitement amongst shoppers, but a dress from an H&M capsule collection with Stella McCartney or Balmain will do much better. The more rare an item in your closet is, the more likely you’ll have success selling it on eBay.

Download the ThredUP App

One of the newer sites on the online selling scene is ThredUP. This site has a huge inventory of clothes and is easy to use, but will likely get you less profit. ThredUP takes up to 20% of the resale price of your item, thanks to how little work you’ll have to do to get your items listed.

Once you sign up for the service, you order a “clean out kit” (aka an empty bag) for you to fill with all your unwanted items. You ship it back to them for free and they’ll list the item, sell and ship it, and give you your earnings. The ease of use will make this a good option for anyone too busy to run their own shop, or looking to do a one-time major clean out, but it’s likely not the best option if you’re trying to sell your clothes and accessories on the regular.

Selling clothes online is easier than ever, and by using these websites and apps you can clean out your closet and make a tidy profit.