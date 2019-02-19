How to Pack for a Romantic Trip

It’s the month of Valentine’s Day and you’ve no doubt celebrated your relationship in some way, even if it’s not on the day itself. There’s nothing like Valentine’s Day to remind you to treat your other half, whether it’s a posh dinner, a gift or something a little more extravagant.

Whether you’re in a new relationship, or one that has stood the test of time, it’s key to show your appreciation and love for each other. One of the best ways to do this is to spend some quality time together on a romantic trip, enjoying each other’s company and being one-on-one with each other.

So, if Valentine’s Day has brought out the romantic side in you, here are some top tips on what to pack for a couple’s holiday.

Pack your best clothes

This rule is true no matter what destination you’re heading to; if you’re in your best clothes, you’ll feel your best self. This can get you off to a great start, as you’ll be surrounded by your favourite outfits whether you’re headed to the beach or off on a city break.

Be sure to pack dressier outfits for dinner dates or drinks, as well as more casual pieces for sightseeing and relaxing. As much as a romantic trip shouldn’t be about spending hours in front of the mirror, it’s important to make an effort!

Don’t forget your prettiest lingerie

Let’s be honest, your lingerie game should be strong on a romantic trip away. If you don’t already own some beautiful knickers or pyjamas, this is a great time to invest in some. Even if you think your guy seems oblivious to it, he’ll notice.

Plus, if you’re going somewhere sunny, there’s no better accessory for your lingerie than a tan. Look at your existing lingerie collection and identify what styles are missing; perhaps a pair of French knickers are the perfect design for you when relaxing in your hotel room, or even a new thong for a cheeky bedtime…

Do your homework

It’s important to know where you’re going, not only to find out the top attractions and things to do, but also in terms of the weather and culture. This can hugely impact how you pack for your trip; after all, you don’t want to pack summer clothes if the weather forecast is looking on the chilly side.

Some destinations will be more glamorous than others, so keep this in mind when you’re putting together outfits and accessories to take with you.

Remember the little things

Going away with your other half means that there might be not be another girl to share your beauty dilemmas with; or share beauty products with. Remember to pack the things you’ll really need, like your trusty shampoo and conditioner, and a good hairdryer! Consider what skincare products or other toiletries you’ll need on your trip too; men can often be very low maintenance on this type of thing, so best not to rely on them for your cosmetic or beauty needs!

Remember the smaller things; don’t forget to pack things like a cosy jumper for cooler evenings or a comfortable outfit for travelling home in. As a final reminder, if you’re travelling to somewhere hot, don’t forget your sun cream; not only will being burnt damage your skin, being bright red is notorious for not matching any of your outfits!