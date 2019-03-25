How Do You Wear It? Spring 2019’s Neon Trend

If you look around, all you see is NEON! And while we are well versed on how the celeb set rocks the eye catching color, we turned the camera on you guys to show us how you wear it!

You ready? Take a look:



Juanita of @IAmMyOwnStyle_ lived up to her moniker in a lime green top, silver skirt, and purple boots, topped off by a fun hat. Hot!



Trisha Penn @TrishaPenn of FeastandFashion.com writes, “I’m super into the neon trend so I’m happy you guys are doing a round up. I wore this look to a fashion week show last week and thought it would be perfect for your neon submission. Thanks for the consideration. PS: Been following for many many years and am so happy you guys got you IG page back!” Thanks! It’s good to be back!



Courtney Zee just let her outfits speak for themselves. Bomb!



Lakeisha aka @xo_xokeesh types, “I have included a picture incorporating neon vibes. Thanks for always providing dope content. ” Anytime!



Rayquan aka @raywhatsthe_411 represented for the fellas in an ASOS turtleneck and Nike shoes.





Bomber David Lowe aka @doublelowe7 showed us how to transition in neon from day to night. Alright!



Lastly, Michaela aka @kilar___/ simply hit us with the credits: Sweater – @kreneemessagetee ( hoodie)

Bomber- @dollzkill. Sneakers- Nike airforce ones . Mini backpack- Marc Jacobs. Boom!

Who had your favorite look?

Think you can do better? Email Submissions@fashionbombdaily.com for potential feature.

What trend should we feature next?