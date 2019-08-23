How Do You Wear It: See How We’d Style New ‘Billionaire Jeans’ by Rayar Jeans with Other Bomb Products from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, Like: Sai Sankoh’s ‘Nawara’ Goddess Kaftan, NFW Logo Tees and India Monae’s Embellished Denim Jacket

If there’s nothing we can appreciate more than a Bomb Product to rock in fashion, it’s how versatile an outfit can be made with the same piece! For a special shoot with our Bombshell of a model Dajah Dorn, we showed three ways on how to wear these white distressed Rayar ‘Billionaire Jeans’! Get in to it below.

With Sai Sankoh’s ‘Nawara Goddess’ Kaftan, you’d be bright, bold and beautiful in a product most fitting for an End of the Summer engagement, or a sunny destination while the weather still suitable soak in. It’s hard not to rave over a the prints and colors that matches perfectly well with something simple and fresh feeling as white jeans.



For a night on the town, perhaps you want to keep it casual but still spice up your look with major texture, and patterns. Paired with Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s NFW ‘Black Vogue’ Tee and India Monae’s Embellished Denim Jacket, you’re guaranteed a look!



Our third look is so simple, but we’re loving how much attention will be placed on the best thing that makes this outfit so trendy, still: those Jeans! You can never go wrong with all white especially when there’s good accents placed on the look to elevate it to another level. This look is definitely a go!



We’re feeling all three, of course. But tell us your favorite look you’d rock, Bombshells! Be sure to purchase more products from Fashionbombdailyshop!

Photography: Dexterity Productions

