Real Style: The 2017 Women’s March

Fashion is a political statement, and never was that more apparent than at the Women’s March on Washington, New York, Boston, LA, and seemingly everywhere around the globe!

We asked you guys to show us your style. You didn’t disappoint:



Catherine aka @Anaduci wore her feminism on her shirt, topping an all black look with a ‘Human Race’ cap by Black Tag Apparel.



Joshlyn aka @writeordie85 proclaimed, “What a time to be alive! Today we didn’t just march for women, we marched for ALL people and their rights. And in the midst of the crowded streets of San Diego, I found this adorable couple and I had to capture the moment.” Yes! Love that sweatshirt from @shopthewritefit.



Michelle of @michellesashawrites said, “I attended the Women’s March today in Washington, D.C. While everyone had a different “why” for their attendance today, as a black woman, I wanted to show solidarity for so many others and their right to maintain their own point of view. Not everyone there was pro-abortion or anti-Trump. However, the vast majority did agree on one thing today: their first amendment right to voice their opinion. My hat is by Conduit Brand and it represents the chemical structure of melanin. Available at conduitbrand.co (IG: @conduitbrand).” I’ll look them up!





The Mess in a Bottle Team came out in full force! They wrote, “Mess in a Bottle is a brand that allows you to say something without ever having to say anything at all. We are an expressive brand and we represent and capture the reaction and climate of current events. We allow an individual to be vocal within their MESSAGES. Our MESSAGES on tshirts are then packaged in a reusable bottle. MESS IN A BOTTLE.”



@BrownSugaBride checked in from Oakland, California.





Melissa said, “The emotions I felt today, witnessing the organizing power of my fellow women of color, are indescribable. The energy, the commitment of 500,000 sisters and brothers standing in unison. We march for African Americans, for Asian Americans, for Latino Americans, for Muslim Americans, for LGBTQ Americans, for Native Americans…FOR ALL AMERICANS. We speak out loudly in support of reproductive rights, against mass incarceration, for equal rights, for the environment, for disability rights, for economic and social justice. We are united and we will not back down from the fight. An injustice against one is a scar on us all. 💪🏿👊🏽✌🏼✊🏾”



@TheBazaarBohemian and @Oaklanta wore shirts from @SoukBohemian for the march in Atlanta. They said, “We have to use EVERY single opportunity we have to Speak UP, and Speak OUT… If WE don’t, WHO will?”



Model Leomie Anderson was on the scene in London, wearing a Lapp the Brand ‘This P***Y Grabs Back” pink sweatshirt, also worn by Rihanna.



Perrine @The_Perrine_ typed, “I’m Perrine and yesterday #imarchedfor my ancestors who came before me. I’m a first-generation Liberian-American and my family immigrated here in 1980 to give my siblings and I the American Dream as our country battled in a Civil War. Yesterday during the Women’s March on Charlotte, I marched for the female immigrants who raised me in this country, for their voices and mine to be heard, as well as cultural understanding, racial justice and overall equality. I made this shirt and sign I’m photographed in and bought my entire outfit from a thrift store.”



Meechie protested in a Black Lives Matter shirt and a sign that said, “The Revolution will Not be Privatized.”



Lastly, Emani @Emanimeansfaith and friends almost made me cry through their sisterhood, translated via the image above! She wrote, “I am one of 8 in my group who came together to march on Washington DC in the millions woman’s march. There wasn’t a seat at the table for us when this march was first organized. But we made one, and we showed up and stood united with everyone who needed their voices heard. This was the most empowering event I’ve attended this yr thus far. I especially felt chills when I knew Angela Davis was marching with us. We are our mothers and grandmothers children and now it is our time to do our part.”

Yes, I love it! Keep the pictures flowing in, we’d love to see and hear your thoughts!

See your flix to Submissions@FashionBombDaily.com for a chance to be included in our roundup.

What do you think?